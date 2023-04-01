Leicester City relegated to Championship despite battling victory against West Ham

Leicester City’s 2-1 home victory against West Ham United proved to be insufficient, as Everton's win over Bournemouth condemned the 2015/16 Premier League champions to relegation to the Championship.

Seven years after Leicester defied the longest of odds to win the PL title, the Foxes went into the final game of the season with the threat of relegation looming large.

While the hosts required a win and Everton to drop points, Dean Smith would have implored his side to focus on themselves prior to kick-off.

After a nervy opening 20 minutes, Leicester mustered their first shot on target when Kelechi Iheanacho laid the ball into the path of Harvey Barnes, who saw his tame strike comfortably saved. Just moments later, Iheanacho went agonisingly close, clipping the top of the crossbar after being neatly teed up by James Maddison.

Leicester continued to knock on the door, and they found the key that unlocked the West Ham defence in the 34th minute when Barnes played a quick one-two with Iheanacho before slotting the ball past Łukasz Fabiański to give his side a precious HT lead.

The buoyant mood around the King Power Stadium quickly changed just before the hour mark when news filtered through of an Everton opener which plunged them back into danger.

The change in atmosphere nearly coincided with a West Ham equaliser, but the woodwork came to Leicester’s aid to prevent Saïd Benrahma from restoring parity.

As the home faithful kept their fingers crossed for a Bournemouth equaliser, Leicester doubled their advantage through Wout Faes, who headed home his first goal for the club from an inviting Youri Tielemans delivery.

Faes celebrates his goal with Tielemans
AFP

The Hammers appeared to be down and out, but Pablo Fornals managed to set up a grandstand finish when he fired the ball in off the near post to reduce the visitors’ arrears.

As it proved, the Foxes held firm to claim all three points, but Everton’s narrow victory confirmed their relegation, bringing an end to a memorable nine-year stay in the top-flight of English football.

West Ham finish the campaign in 14th place and will now prepare for the UEFA Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on June 7th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

See stats from the match at Flashcore

