Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool captain Van Dijk talking to 'right people' over new contract

Liverpool captain Van Dijk talking to 'right people' over new contract

Van Dijk has been at Liverpool since 2018
Van Dijk has been at Liverpool since 2018Carl Recine / Getty Images via AFP
Virgil van Dijk (33) said he is in "discussions with the right people" over his Liverpool future as the club captain moves into the final months of his contract.

The Dutchman is one of a number of high-profile players at Anfield whose deals expire at the end of the season, with uncertainty also surrounding the futures of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As it stands, the trio will be able to discuss pre-contract terms with overseas clubs from January, but Van Dijk said he is in talks over extending his stay at Anfield.

"What the future brings I have no idea at the moment... discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it's time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys (the media) will know it as well," he said.

"But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see."

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool in 2018, turned 33 in July but remains an integral part of a defence that has kept five clean sheets in eight Premier League games so far this season.

Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea meant Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table after reigning champions Manchester City's 2-1 win at Wolves earlier in the day.

With seven wins from eight in the league, new manager Arne Slot has made an impressive start to life at Anfield.

City and Arsenal were seen as the leading contenders for the title before the season started but the early signs are that Liverpool will be in the mix.

"Everyone can have their opinion but I know, like I think a lot of people know, opinions can change every three days now in terms of (people saying) someone can win the league and someone can't," Van Dijk said.

"I think there is no point listening to any of that. I don't do that.

"I focus on one game at a time, I want to be successful, I want to win trophies in every competition we're in, I want to try and win it. We know how difficult it is but I am going to give it a very good go."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueVirgil van DijkLiverpool
Related Articles
The three biggest talking points from the Premier League weekend
Liverpool chiefs concerned as contract talks with senior trio stalling
Liverpool's Van Dijk says Nunez needs to 'stay calm' after breaking drought
Show more
Football
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League
Milan's Leao and Hernandez back in lineup as team named to face Brugge
PSG wary of PSV's impressive domestic results, says Luis Enrique
Carlo Ancelotti wants goals over pressing from Kylian Mbappe
Arteta urges Arsenal to use 'pain' of Bournemouth loss against Shakhtar
EXCLUSIVE: Martins Neiva targets unbeaten FKF campaign with Gor Mahia after flying start
Winners and Losers: Wondergoals, late leads squandered & Gavi's comeback
Women footballers call on FIFA to end partnership with Saudi Aramco
Inzaghi praises Inter resilience despite early injury woes in Roma win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner
Humphries wins Czech Darts Open after Littler's impressive weekend
Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona smash Sevilla in LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings