Liverpool come from behind to beat Crystal Palace and go top of the Premier League

Mo Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal against Palace
Profimedia
Liverpool came from behind to leave Crystal Palace in disbelief on their way to a 2-1 win in the Premier League, returning to winning ways against the Eagles after drawing both clashes last term.

The Reds enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening quarter-hour but Roy Hodgson’s resolute side limited them to a speculative Kostas Tsimikas attempt and a Ryan Gravenberch strike that was blocked by Odsonne Edouard.

Joel Ward epitomised Palace’s early determination on his 350th appearance for the club, getting anything on the ball whether it was a toe to stop Mohamed Salah or a head to prevent Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected cross from reaching Darwin Núñez.

All of that work meant that it was Alisson Becker who was forced into the game’s first save.

Palaca made life hard for Liverpool
Profimedia

The Eagles made a blistering move forward that culminated in Jordan Ayew delivering a cross that Jefferson Lerma latched onto with a first-time finish but somehow saw saved by the Brazilian.

Despite having a penalty decision overturned following a lengthy VAR check due to Will Hughes fouling Wataru Endō, the Eagles continued to make things difficult with Chris Richards and Hughes blocking efforts from Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai respectively when it seemed Liverpool had finally carved out an opening before the break.

Key stats at full time
Flashscore

Both managers made a change ahead of the restart and Palace’s incoming frontman Jean-Philippe Mateta won a penalty when he was brought down by Jarell Quansah.

The Frenchman insisted on taking the spot-kick himself and sent Alisson the wrong way to score his first league goal of the season, sending Selhurst Park into rapturous celebrations.

After 75 minutes of work, the match was completely turned on its head as Jordan Ayew received a second yellow for bringing down Harvey Elliott.

Moments later, Mohamed Salah sent a deflected strike past Sam Johnstone to become the fifth Liverpool player to score 200 goals and drag his team level.

Elliott celebrates scoring
Profimedia

After Johnstone went off injured, club and PL debutant Remi Matthews was given no chance by a strike from Elliott that took Liverpool top of the table ahead of Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa, while the Reds’ unbeaten run was extended to nine matches.

The Eagles’ bitter disappointment will not be helped by their return of just one point in their last six matches after Joachim Andersen’s header in the final moments was saved.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolCrystal Palace
