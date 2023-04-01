Liverpool fly Diaz's parents to UK for Christmas after kidnapping

  4. Liverpool fly Diaz's parents to UK for Christmas after kidnapping
Luis Diaz was reunited with his father Luis Manuel Diaz in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Tuesday
Profimedia
Liverpool have flown the parents of Colombian star Luis Diaz (24) over to spend Christmas in England as they recover from the ordeal of being kidnapped in their homeland.

Diaz's father was released last week after being held for 12 days by the ELN guerilla group.

Luis Manuel Diaz was seized along with his wife Cilenis Marulanda on October 28th.

Marulanda was rescued hours later and a massive search operation by ground and air was launched for her husband.

Luis Manuel Diaz, father of Liverpool player Luis Diaz, arrives at John Lennon Airport
Profimedia

Luis Diaz was reunited with his parents on his return to Colombia for international duty on Tuesday.

The Liverpool forward then went on to score both goals in a fairytale 2-1 win over Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

Liverpool chartered a private flight that arrived in England on Saturday for Diaz's parents and wider family members to spend the festive season on Merseyside.

Diaz will join them in England after representing Colombia in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Paraguay.

Luis Diaz's parents watched him score a brace against Brazil on Friday
AFP

The Reds have a hectic fixture schedule on their return from the international break with 11 matches between November 25th and January 1st.

