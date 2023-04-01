Liverpool hit three past struggling Burnley to return to Premier League summit

Nunez (L) celebrates his goal
In front of the biggest league crowd ever at Anfield, Liverpool battled to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Burnley, stretching their unbeaten Premier League run on home soil to 24 matches.

If football were played on paper, struggling Burnley needn’t have bothered turning up at Anfield to face title-chasing Liverpool.

Fortunately for them, though, things aren’t that simple, and they started brightly from the offset as they looked to cause a seismic upset. Zeki Amdouni led the Clarets’ charge, forcing the first meaningful save out of either goalkeeper when his goal-bound strike was beaten away by Caoimhín Kelleher.

Following Manchester City’s win in the early kick-off knocked them off top spot, Liverpool were uncharacteristically poor throughout the opening half-hour. But they eventually arrived at the party shortly after as they punished Burnley in ruthless fashion.

After netting in the reverse fixture, Diogo Jota was at it again, heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner after James Trafford flapped at the cross.

A set-piece was ultimately Burnley’s undoing, but it was also their avenue back into the game, as Josh Brownhill’s delivery was headed home by Dara O’Shea - his first-ever Premier League goal.

Liverpool were dealt a blow at HT when Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw as an injury precaution, but his replacement, Harvey Elliott, had no issues filling his boots.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Within ten minutes of the restart, the Reds’ substitute had squared the ball for Luis Díaz to head home at the near post, though it wasn’t without controversy as Burnley boss Vincent Kompany felt there was a foul on the edge of the box on Aaron Ramsey in the build-up.

Undeterred, the Clarets continued to probe and spurned two glorious opportunities when David Datro Fofana twice broke free on goal, failing to convert on both occasions.

The majority of the 59,896 in attendance certainly weren’t sitting comfortably as their side navigated a one-goal cushion, but they were soon breathing easier when Darwin Núñez headed home another Elliott delivery to effectively end the game as a contest.

Despite struggling at times with a depleted squad, it was job done for Jürgen Klopp’s side, who moved back to the summit on their record-breaking day - albeit having played a game more than rivals Man City.

Burnley, meanwhile, remain seven points adrift of safety after a frustrating day on Merseyside.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Match stats
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyLiverpool
