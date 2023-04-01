Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp dampens title talk ahead of a packed schedule

Klopp isn't getting carried away
Reuters
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it is too soon to be talking about his side being title contenders after they missed the chance to go top of the Premier League following Sunday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, are a point behind leaders Arsenal with 17 matches played, and while Klopp is happy to be in the hunt for top spot he said the intense run of upcoming fixtures can change everything.

They face West Ham United in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday before taking on Arsenal in the league at the weekend followed by a midweek trip to Burnley.

"I am happy we are in the area where we are and I don't know why we open that discussion, this bottle, this early," Klopp told reporters about the title talk.

"It's December, it's the toughest period of the year. Everybody has to get through it somehow, everybody has to dig really deep to get through it.

"Nobody expected us there. I thought it was possible, but didn't really think about it. So, now we are where we are and now we have to make sure we don't make any negatives out of that."

With Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all sidelined due to injury, Liverpool's squad will be stretched to the fullest over the next few weeks.

The departure of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after 61 minutes due to injury was not a welcome sight for Klopp.

"I hope it is not that serious but we have in the next 10 days three more games, so I don't know if he will be part of them or one of them. We will see, we have to make a scan," added the German.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
