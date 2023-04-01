Liverpool score late equaliser to draw with Manchester City at the Etihad

  4. Liverpool score late equaliser to draw with Manchester City at the Etihad
Profimedia
Erling Haaland (23) became the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 50 goals, but his strike wasn’t enough to see off Liverpool as a sensational Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) equaliser ensured honours were even between these modern rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts’ intent to target the right-hand side of the Liverpool defence was immediately clear, but very few chances presented themselves from a cagey opening quarter-hour where plenty of mutual respect was on display.

A misplaced pass from Reds goalkeeper Alisson allowed Phil Foden the chance of an opener, but the Brazilian atoned for his error with a comfortable save.

At the other end, his international teammate Ederson was on hand to tip Darwin Nunez’s header over the bar as Liverpool began to bare their teeth.

But not for the first time in the contest, Alisson’s poor distribution left the visitors vulnerable, yet on this occasion, there’d be no lucky escape.

Curtis Jones battling with Akanji for the ball
Profimedia

Looking to start a counter, the Brazilian slipped as he attempted to release Mohamed Salah, sending his kick skyward.

Nathan Ake took the ball down, jinked between Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold, and released Haaland, who showed trademark composure to get the ball out of his feet and find the bottom corner.

The Norwegian brought up his half-century of PL goals in just his 48th appearance in the competition - an astonishing 17 fewer than previous record holder Andy Cole had managed.

Remarkably, this was the sixth consecutive PL away match in which Liverpool had conceded the opener, but Jürgen Klopp’s men were still in at the break, best demonstrated by the fact they’ve won a division-high 11 points from losing positions this term.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

The Reds were uncharacteristically toothless in front of goal though, with Ederson limited to the role of a sweeper rather than keeper for large periods in the second half.

His opposite number continued to struggle, and Alisson was left grateful for the referee’s intervention to rule out Ruben Dias’ strike after a foul from Manuel Akanji on the Liverpool stopper.

Neither outfit looked rushed in their efforts to hit the target, but as if from nowhere, the visitors showed their brilliance to stun the Etihad.

Found on the edge of the area by Salah, Alexander-Arnold strode forward and superbly stroked the ball into the bottom corner before standing tall in front of the silenced home supporters.

That goal was enough to deny City a record-equalling 24th consecutive home victory in all competitions, while also leaving these two titans separated by just a single point in an already-enthralling PL title race.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolManchester City
