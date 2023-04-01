Liverpool 'utterly condemn' damage to Manchester United team bus

  4. Liverpool 'utterly condemn' damage to Manchester United team bus
Liverpool 'utterly condemn' damage to Manchester United team bus
The Manchester United team bus is pictured approaching Anfield
Liverpool said they "utterly condemn" attacks on Manchester United's team bus before Sunday's Premier League clash at Anfield and vowed to punish those responsible.

A number of objects are understood to have been thrown at the visitors' coach as it approached Anfield.

Part of a window on the upper deck of the bus was smashed, with footage on social media appearing to show it was as the result of a glass bottle being thrown.

"Liverpool Football Club utterly condemns the actions that led to damage being caused to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon," the club said in a statement.

"We are aware of footage of the incident circulating online and are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

"Any individuals found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club's sanction process."

The match between the bitter rivals finished 0-0. Liverpool are second in the table and United are seventh.

