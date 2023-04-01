Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast of football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast of football
Liverpool vs Arsenal offers tasty start to festive feast of football
Arsenal travel to Anfield
Arsenal travel to Anfield
Reuters
The Premier League will serve up its traditional festive feast of action but few games will be as eagerly-anticipated as first-placed Arsenal's trip to second-placed Liverpool on Saturday.

As Christmas crackers go, this one takes some beating as the two sides that appear most likely to relieve a stuttering Manchester City of their crown face off at Anfield.

28 Premier League games will be crammed into 12 days starting with Aston Villa's home clash with bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday when victory would send Villa top.

While Unai Emery's side have emerged as genuine title contenders after 15 successive home league wins, Arsenal and Liverpool are still regarded as City's biggest rivals.

Arsenal have not won a Premier League match at Anfield since 2012 and have endured some heavy beatings in the interim period, although they did draw 2-2 in April having led 2-0.

But Mikel Arteta's side are on a run of five wins in six league games and there is mounting belief they can go one better than last season when they faded in a two-horse race with City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is under no illusion that Arsenal are a far more dangerous beast these days.

"We are going to play probably the strongest team in the Premier League, Arsenal," he said after his side's 5-1 defeat of West Ham United in the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

"They are really physically strong. They didn't get worse with Declan (Rice) in the team, let me say it like that!"

England midfielder Rice, Arsenal's record signing when he joined from West Ham in the summer, has given the Gunners another gear and is justifying the 100 million pounds fee with a string of commanding displays.

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United last weekend to miss out on top spot but have not lost at home in the league for more than a year, although Klopp on Wednesday warned the fans about complacency, accusing them of being too quiet.

"We need Anfield on Saturday," Klopp said after the win over West Ham. "We need Anfield on their toes from the first second. If it's too much football in December, I don't know, sorry we have to play it as well. But if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else."

Saturday's action gets underway with West Ham hosting Manchester United while later, fifth-placed Tottenham host an Everton side who have won four successive games to climb out of the bottom three despite a 10-point deduction for breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

Premier League history will be made on Saturday when Rebecca Welch becomes the first female referee to take charge of a match after being handed Fulham's home clash with Burnley.

While Burnley manager Vincent Kompany praised what he said was a milestone day for the game, his priority will be trying to get his 19th-placed team out of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest's new manager Nuno Espirito-Santo, who replaced the popular Steve Cooper this week, will get his first taste of the size of his task as Forest host Bournemouth.

Third-from-bottom Luton Town - whose captain Tom Lockyer was released from hospital on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest against Bournemouth last weekend, causing the game to be abandoned - take on Newcastle on Saturday.

Chelsea face Wolves on Christmas Eve and after a brief Christmas Day respite, the Premier League continues with five games on Boxing Day, the pick of which sees Manchester United host Aston Villa.

Mentions
FootballPremier League
Related Articles
Danny Welbeck rescues point for Brighton at bitter rivals Crystal Palace
Vincent Kompany welcomes Welch appointment as Premier League milestone
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Show more
Football
Chelsea forward Nkunku not ready to start games, says manager Pochettino
Spurs boss Postecoglou insists players missing games best remedy to stamp out red cards
Manchester United's Ten Hag backs Hojlund to break Premier League duck
Eddie Howe backs error-prone Kieran Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton
Napoli's De Laurentiis pushes for change after Super League verdict
Arteta backs Arsenal to end winless streak at Anfield, discusses Super League
Ruling against UEFA and FIFA could threaten their long-term dominanc, say legal experts
Chelsea captain Reece James to be out for months following hamstring surgery
Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top
Most Read
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Fluminense dream of pulling off shock win over City, says manager Diniz
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings