Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Lucas Paqueta asks FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rules

Lucas Paqueta asks FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rules

Lucas Paqueta wants FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rules
Lucas Paqueta wants FA to investigate leaks from his case over betting rulesTony O'Brien / Reuters
West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta (27) has asked the Football Association to investigate how information from its case against him over alleged breaches of betting rules has been leaked to the media.

Paqueta was charged in May with deliberately seeking to receive a booking during four Premier League games in 2022 and 2023, in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

The 27-year-old Brazilian denies the charges against him.

"I am frustrated and upset to have read recent misleading and inaccurate press articles, published in both England and Brazil, claiming to disclose information about my case," Paqueta said in a statement posted on social media.

"I am also concerned that, although they are false and misleading, these articles are clearly sourced from an individual close to the case. The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential.

"I have, therefore, instructed my lawyers to write to the FA to request that they conduct a thorough investigation into how information about the case, even if inaccurate, is finding its way into the public domain."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLucas PaquetaWest Ham
Related Articles
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League players going into Gameweek 8?
Bowen on fire as West Ham trounce lowly Ipswich at home
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Agent Giuliani discusses Saudi league's future & helping bring Saud to Roma
Al Hilal chief hits back at Koeman's criticism of Saudi Pro League
Managers hail Tuchel's credentials but call for opportunities for English coaches
Arnault and Red Bull's proposed Paris FC takeover set to fix city's football oddity
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice 'if necessary'
Postecoglou 'ready to explode' at Spurs players after Brighton defeat
Klopp's 'aura' will boost Red Bull, says RB Leipzig head coach Rose
France's richest family and Red Bull in 'exclusive talks' for Paris FC takeover
Atletico will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions
Updated
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Pogba 'willing to give up money' to stay at Juventus despite exit talk
Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck
'He is my idol': Alcaraz faces 'difficult' clash with Nadal in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings