Luton fined for fans' homophobic chanting during Brighton match in Premier League

Luton Town have been fined 120,000 pounds for homophobic chanting by their fans in their Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion in August, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Luton were also given a two-year action plan by an independent Regulatory Commission to help improve fan behaviour.

"Luton admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA statement said.

The club issued a statement saying they accepted the decision.

"As an inclusive, family-oriented club, Luton Town abhors abusive chanting such as this and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of all kinds," the statement said.

"Those involved were committing a criminal offence and anyone subsequently identified will be issued with a club ban and face potential police investigation."

Luton are 17th in the standings with six points after 12 matches.

The team lost the match against Brighton 4-1 on August 12th.