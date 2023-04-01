Luton stun Newcastle to claim third league win of the season

Townsend celebrates his goal
Townsend celebrates his goal
AFP
Luton battled to a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Kenilworth Road, bringing an end to the Magpies’ 16-game unbeaten streak against newly promoted Premier League sides (W9, D7).

The Magpies have suffered from travel sickness in the league, picking up a single win from their previous 10 PL trips. Coupled with a long list of absentees and disappointing eliminations from the UEFA Champions League and League Cup in the last 10 days, a slow Newcastle start was perhaps to be expected.

However, after some initial Luton pressure, the visitors grew into the contest, twice coming close to breaking the deadlock via Callum Wilson.

Luton had only failed to score in one of their previous eight PL home games and they improved on that impressive record here.

Newcastle were stunned from a corner when former Magpie Andros Townsend nodded Ross Barkley’s flick-on over the line before holding up absent captain Tom Lockyer’s shirt in support.

Armed with the momentum, the Hatters could have doubled their lead ahead of the break as Barkley thumped an effort onto the crossbar and Elijah Adebayo forced a reaction save from Martin Dubravka.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

Eddie Howe’s side were fortunate not to be two goals behind shortly after the restart, with Jacob Brown striking the underside of the crossbar after great attacking play from Adebayo.

Predictably, Newcastle began to assert themselves as the second half progressed, placing their hosts under increasing pressure as Bruno Guimaraes directed a presentable opportunity off-target, while a would-be equaliser from substitute Alexander Isak was then flagged offside shortly after the hour mark.

Rob Edwards’ side remained tenacious, forcing Newcastle into errors and making life difficult for their opponents as time ticked away.

Ultimately, Howe’s side had no response, leaving them seventh in the PL table and opening up the gap to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to seven points.

Meanwhile, a hard-earned victory for relegation-battling Luton cuts the gap to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to just two points.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ross Barkley (Luton)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNewcastle UtdLuton
