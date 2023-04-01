Maddison to Doku: The top Premier League signings of the season so far

The 2023 summer transfer window saw Premier League clubs spend a record £2.36 billion, comfortably exceeding the previous season's then-record of £1.92 billion.

Some new signings take a while to bed in while others hit the ground running, and we've seen plenty of examples of both in the first half of the 2023/24 season.

Here, Flashscore has picked out a handful of players that look like worthwhile purchases during the summer, even if some of the fees in question may seem a little eye-watering at times.

North London's new Spurs

Few Premier League clubs have undergone such a swift transition from last season than Tottenham, whose style of play under new boss Ange Postecoglou has turned around the club's fortunes in a matter of months.

No one is more emblematic of that than James Maddison, who arrived from Leicester for a reported £40million and already looks like the bargain of the season.

James Maddison has been a key signing for Spurs Profimedia

Despite suffering an injury in November that has ruled him out until the new year, Maddison immediately filled a void in Spurs' front line that hadn't been fixed since the departure of Christian Eriksen some seasons ago, and after the departure of Harry Kane, England international 'Madders' stepped up even further in terms of leadership on the pitch.

He's contributed with three goals and five assists in his 11 games, averaging a league-leading rating of 7.8 across that time, and he's worked up an exciting relationship with Son Heung-Min almost immediately.

But it doesn't end there for Spurs, who also now boast one of the best keepers in the league with Guglielmo Vicario.

Guglielmo Vicario joined Spurs from Empoli Profimedia

Little was known about the Italian on these shores before September, with the gangly-framed 27-year-old arriving for a very modest £17.2 million from Empoli during the summer to replace long-term stopper Hugo Lloris.

They were some very big shoes to fill for fans of the club but a string of incredible highlight reel saves and consistent displays have earned him plenty of plaudits both amongst the Spurs fanbase and beyond.

Midfield maestro gambles

Dominik Szoboszlai arrived at Anfield with a reputation for versatility and dazzling attacking play.

Despite initial injuries that stunted his first few weeks, the Hungarian's recent performances have showcased his exceptional skillset. The 23-year-old's long-range shooting and vision have added a much-needed dynamic element to Liverpool's midfield, making them even more potent going forward.

Szoboszlai has reinforced Liverpool's midfield AFP

His £60 million fee looks to be a decent bit of business, especially considering some of the other prices that were paid for central midfielders throughout the window.

Talking of which, Declan Rice briefly became the most expensive player in Premier League history after making the high-profile switch from West Ham to Arsenal during the summer.

While £100 million-plus price tag has the potential to bog a player down under the weight of expectation, that doesn't seem to have happened with Rice.

Declan Rice has lived up to expectations so far at Arsenal Profimedia

Quite the opposite in fact, as the England international seems to have firmly rooted himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta's side as they push to go one better in the Premier League title chase this season.

Still only 24, Rice is averaging a 7.4 rating in the league so far, and he's been so good that Arsenal fans are chanting about sending another £20 million to the Hammers for fear that they might have underpaid.

Another young English midfielder who made a somewhat surprising move in the summer was Cole Palmer.

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been one of his side's best players AFP

A star for the England U21s and seemingly on the cusp of Manchester City's first team, his hometown club decided to cash in on the young attacking midfielder as Chelsea swooped in with a £42.5 million move.

Times have been tough for Mauricio Pochettino and the Blues this season but Palmer has most certainly been their brightest spark, chipping in with goals and assists and even earning his first senior international call-up. He's definitely a potential star for the future.

Aston Villa's Iberian wall

Pau Torres has proved an inspired pick for Aston Villa.

His calm presence and aerial prowess have fortified their backline, making them significantly harder to breach. He's already formed a formidable partnership with Ezri Konsa, turning Villa into a difficult force to cut through.

Pau Torres also played under Unai Emery at Villareal AFP

The 26-year-old Spanish international had a host of clubs to choose from in the summer but opted to reunite with his former Villareal boss Unai Emery in the Midlands for a reported fee of £31.5 million.

It looks like a very wise piece of business, with Torres adapting to the English game with apparent ease and Emery seemingly clear on how to get the best out of the central defender.

Raw talent flying on the wings

Jeremy Doku is raw talent in its purest form. His blistering pace and trickery have injected fresh excitement into Manchester City's attack, adding another dimension to their already devastating offence.

While still adapting to Guardiola's system, his flashes of brilliance suggest a future superstar in the making, his pace and unpredictability look like an absolute nightmare to defend against, and he's incredibly confident and capable of making the right decisions for a 21-year-old.

Doku has been in blistering form for Man City Profimedia

He has plenty of competition and big shoes to fill to be a first choice on the wing for City, but the Belgian - signed from Rennes for £55.4 million - is looking like a very tidy long-term investment for the treble-winners.

One of the less high-profile but seemingly very shrewd pieces of business in the summer, Anthony Elanga made the move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest and has immediately injected a bit of danger into their front line.

Nottingham Forest's Swedish midfielder Anthony Elanga is going under the radar this season AFP

The young Swede cost just £15 million and is one of the fastest players in the league, providing a bit of energy that was severely lacking last season for Forest.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a fruitful first season at his new club, chipping in with four goals and five assists in his first 19 appearances.

Moyo mania and set-piece specials in East London

Mohammed Kudus has been a revelation for West Ham, sparking into excellent form in recent weeks.

His powerful dribbling and eye for goal have added a much-needed cutting edge to the Hammers' attack, with the Ghanaian forming a potent partnership with midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who seems to be laying on assists for fun for the winger.

Kudus is finding his feet at West Ham AFP

The 23-year-old is looking like a bit of a snip for £38 million from Dutch giants Ajax, with six goals in 15 Premier League appearances (at the time of writing).

Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse's arrival at West Ham from Southampton perfectly plugged the gap left by Declan Rice.

James Ward-Prowse has been an important player for David Moyes Profimedia

His leadership and set-piece expertise have immediately bolstered their midfield, immediately improving David Moyes' side with his ample quality.

Ward-Prowse has been a key cog in West Ham's rise to challenge for European places, adding control and experience to their youthful energy. He's averaging a very solid 7.4 rating from his 17 league appearances so far, striking fear into any opponent from corners or free-kicks within shooting range.