Man City come from behind to beat Everton on Premier League return

Julian Alvarez celebrates with teammates after giving Man City the lead at Goodison Park
Julian Alvarez celebrates with teammates after giving Man City the lead at Goodison Park
AFP
Manchester City moved to within five points of the Premier League (PL) summit after a superb second-half performance helped them to a 3-1 victory over Everton. The result gives Pep Guardiola’s side a seventh straight PL win at Goodison Park.

Fresh from their Club World Cup success in Saudi Arabia, City returned to domestic action determined to kick-start a stuttering defence of their PL crown.

A trip to an in-form Everton side promised to be a tricky assignment, however, the visitors quickly took control of proceedings, with Julian Alvarez seeing a stabbed effort from close range thwarted by Jordan Pickford.

City continued to dominate a one-sided opening quarter-hour, but Pickford again stood firm in the Everton goal, denying Matheus Nunes and Phil Foden with a superb double save.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Having survived an early onslaught from the visitors, Everton took a shock lead against the run of play shortly before the half-hour mark, when Dwight McNeil capitalised on a poor touch from Rodri to tee up Jack Harrison for a simple finish inside the six-yard box.

Armed with the momentum, the hosts came close to doubling their lead before half-time, but Ederson showed impressive reflexes to tip a fierce Harrison strike over the bar – keeping the deficit to just a single goal heading into the break.

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, and City’s pressure was rewarded with an equaliser in the 53rd minute, as Foden caught Pickford out at his near post with a powerful 25-yard drive.

Match stats
Flashscore

Buoyed by the leveller, the visitors came agonisingly close to completing their turnaround just two minutes later, when Foden directed Alvarez’s low cross inches wide of the far post.

Undeterred, City were handed a golden chance to take the lead shortly after the hour mark, when Nathan Ake’s goalbound effort struck the arm of Amadou Onana.

In the absence of first-choice taker Erling Haaland, Alvarez assumed the responsibility from the spot, and the Argentine blasted his penalty down the middle for his fifth PL goal of the season.

Everton probed for a late response with time ticking into the final 20 minutes, but Bernardo Silva punished a wayward pass from Pickford with a well-taken lob, earning City just their second Premier league win in seven matches.

The hosts meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back against Wolves on Saturday after suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since August.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Mentions
FootballEvertonManchester CityPremier LeagueFoden Phil
