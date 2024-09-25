Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League

Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League

Internal view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal
Internal view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal Conor Molloy/ProSports/Shutterst / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Manchester City appear to have secured victory in one battle against the Premier League.

The Citizens are facing a hearing regarding 115 possible financial rules breaches spanning a decade.

While that case is currently going on, another matter appears to have been concluded.

Associated party transaction rules by the Premier League, intended to prevent teams from inflating sponsorships, are also being challenged.

City were seeking financial damages for losses as a result of the rules, which they claim are against the fair market.

Per The Express, many Premier League clubs are supportive of City’s stance, given their own desire to bring in money through sponsors that may be related to their owners.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City confirm knee ligament injury for key midfielder Rodri
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Show more
Football
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Tottenham rip up Qarabag in Europa League despite suffering early red card
Editors' Picks: Title favourites clash in Spain and Germany as MLB regular season ends
Lyon stroll to win over Olympiacos in Europa League morale booster
Julian Alvarez scores at the death to snatch victory for Atletico against Celta Vigo
Athletic Club battle back to claim crucial point at Ivan Juric’s Roma
Ajax get off to flying start to Europa League campaign after thrashing Besiktas
NFF retain Augustine Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Justin Madugu gets Super Falcons role
Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania named 2024 African Nations Championship hosts
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Spurs to host City in EFL Cup fourth round, Brighton to face Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings