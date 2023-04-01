Man City stop the rot as Haaland screamer helps down Brighton

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the team's second goal
Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the team's second goal
Manchester City ended a two-match losing streak in the Premier League by beating Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium - a 21st consecutive home victory in all competitions for the treble winners.

A clash between two of the division’s finest tacticians had mouths watering in the build-up to this fixture, but it was the champions who immediately stamped their authority on the contest.

Moments after Jeremy Doku had flashed an effort wide of the target, the Belgian turned provider to breeze past Pascal Gross and pick out Julian Alvarez to send City into the lead.

The hosts’ advantage was doubled inside 20 minutes thanks to the irrepressible Erling Haaland, rifling home from the edge of the area after the Seagulls had been caught in possession in their own half.

Haaland scored City's second
Pep Guardiola’s side are experts at exerting control, and once they’d established a two-goal lead, they never looked like surrendering it.

Stefan Ortega, unexpectedly selected in goal ahead of Ederson, had very little goalkeeping to do as Roberto De Zerbi’s men desperately struggled to create chances.

The hosts were perhaps guilty of being complacent as moments after an audacious Álvarez effort to score from near the halfway line, Brighton halved the deficit.

After a trademark Kaoru Mitoma dribble into the area, Manuel Akanji’s dreadful clearance landed at the feet of Ansu Fati to steer home his second Seagulls goal and ramp up the tension at the Etihad.

Match stats
Flashscore

A double change worked wonders to resharpen City’s focus, with the commanding presence of Ruben Dias at the break helping shore up the champions’ backline.

Brighton were left frustrated as they found themselves unable to snatch an equaliser, a task made no easier by a serious-looking injury to Solly March.

And even after Manuel Akanji had been dismissed for a second yellow card deep into stoppage time, De Zerbi’s men couldn’t find a way through, meaning they remain without an away victory in the 99-year history of this fixture, while they’ve now failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBrightonManchester CityHaaland Erling Braut
