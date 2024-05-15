Man Utd beat Newcastle in thriller to stay in the hunt for European qualification

Manchester United kept themselves in the hunt for European football with a 3-2 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Magpies certainly enjoyed the better of the opening 10 minutes, yet almost found themselves behind when Casemiro’s overhead kick sailed narrowly over the bar.

That seemed to spark the Red Devils into life, as they went close through Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho before taking the lead on the half-hour.

Amad’s pass into the box was subtly flicked on by the classy Bruno Fernandes, finding Kobbie Mainoo - inexplicably played onside by Kieran Trippier - and the United teenager applied an accomplished finish to break the deadlock.

Eddie Howe’s men set about a response, and were millimetres away from producing one when Dan Burn’s header was cleared off the line by Casemiro.

The travelling supporters, frustrated to be behind at the interval, were also incensed by referee Robert Jones for waving away penalty appeals after Sofyan Amrabat appeared to trip Anthony Gordon inside the area.

The England winger would gain a measure of justice after the restart however, clinically converting Jacob Murphy’s cross to restore parity.

Key stats from Old Trafford Opta by StatsPerform

Sloppiness had crept into the hosts’ game following the break, and it reared its ugly head again after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was caught in possession, leading to a three-against-one situation on the counter.

Amrabat was the hero on this occasion, making a goal-saving challenge on Alexander Isak to deflect the Swede’s effort over the bar. That intervention looked all the more important when Erik ten Hag’s men hit the front for the second time moments later.

Amad, left unmarked at corners all night, picked up the loose ball and rifled through a crowd of bodies to score his maiden Premier League goal in some style.

Typically, this topsy-turvy clash led to Newcastle resuming control after falling behind, though Sean Longstaff failed to beat Andre Onana after being slid through by Joelinton, while the Brazilian then headed against the bar.

Gordon soon fired agonisingly wide, before one of Ten Hag’s substitutes made the crucial impact. Rasmus Hojlund earned a yard to the left of Dan Burn and slid a low finish into the far corner to put United two goals to the good.

A late Lewis Hall strike raised the anxiety around Old Trafford, but United held firm to seal a crucial victory that keeps them in the hunt for a top-seven finish on the final day.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Player ratings from Old Trafford Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.