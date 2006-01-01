Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manager Arteta tasks Arsenal to get better against Aston Villa

Manager Arteta tasks Arsenal to get better against Aston Villa

Aston Villa did the league double over Arsenal last season
Aston Villa did the league double over Arsenal last seasonReuters / David Klein
Arsenal have to step up against Aston Villa after losing both Premier League games against them last season, manager Mikel Arteta (42) said on Friday.

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Villa in April and lost 1-0 loss away before finishing runners-up to champions Manchester City. Villa finished fourth last season under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery.

Arteta's team, who started the season with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, travel to Villa on Saturday.

"They scored and we didn't, it's very simple," Arteta told reporters of the two defeats by Villa last season.

"In two games, even though we had an enormous amount of chances to do that, and that was one of the big differences, one of the details we have analysed. We have to do better tomorrow."

Aston Villa - Arsenal's recent meetings
Aston Villa - Arsenal's recent meetingsFlashscore

Arteta praised the job Emery has done at Villa, who beat West Ham United 2-1 in their opening game of the campaign.

"They are a really good side, really well coached," the Spaniard said. "They dominate every aspect of the game. When you give them space to run they are phenomenal and when they have to find space they are able to do that. Set pieces as well."

Arsenal have signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori and Arteta said there could be more new arrivals, although he remained tight-lipped on the potential recruitment of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

"Anything can happen, both ways, and you have to be ready. Especially in the last week, you have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come for many different reasons," he added.

Asked if he was considering a move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, Arteta said: "Raheem is someone I have really strong feelings about."

Arteta worked with Sterling when he was assistant coach at their former club Manchester City,

"My time with Raheem was exceptional. We built a really strong relationship together," he added.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballAston VillaArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Leverkusen begin title defence as Formula 1 returns with Dutch GP
Flashback: Two decades on from 'the invincible' Arsenal's unbeaten record
Premier League Player of the Week: Bukayo Saka shines on opening weekend
Show more
Football
Okafor to replace injured Morata for Milan against Parma, says boss Fonseca
Spurs striker Dominic Solanke to miss Everton game with ankle injury
Napoli host Bologna with Conte already under pressure
Pep Guardiola admits bringing Ilkay Gundogan back was a no-brainer for Man City
Flick hoping Barcelona can register 'unbelievable' new signing Olmo
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Updated
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League
The top five U20 West Ham players to watch this season
Real Madrid's Bellingham set to be sidelined for three weeks with muscle injury
Who's Missing: Yves Bissouma in line for Spurs return after suspension
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Palace keeping tabs on Sterling
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round
Lyon put majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings