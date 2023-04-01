Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
Manager David Moyes consoles his players after the heavy defeat
Manager David Moyes consoles his players after the heavy defeat
Reuters
West Ham United manager David Moyes (60) was left at a loss to explain his side's capitulation in their 6-0 home defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The joint-worst home league defeat in the club's history was too much for thousands of home fans who left the London Stadium before halftime as Arsenal went 4-0 up.

And Moyes could understand their anger, although he was quick to point out his achievements at the club.

"A really poor day for us," Moyes, who was once in charge of an Everton side that lost 6-1 at home to Arsenal, told reporters. "Very difficult to explain how we played so poorly."

West Ham under Moyes have prided themselves on being hard to beat and while not all fans like their style, they won the UEFA Conference League last season.

His critics will likely be turning up the volume after this defeat but his side remain eighth in the table and in the last 16 of the Europa League.

"To be a football supporter, there's always going to be bad times. Especially this club, who people know a lot more about than me - I came back twice to keep them out of relegation," the Scot said. "It was only three months ago when we were having probably the best time West Ham have ever had.

"Let's be fair, probably the last three years have been as good a time as West Ham have had.

"We've had a terrible day today. So I understand them, totally, in leaving. Sometimes at football clubs you're going to have bad days. Today we had a bad day. But I certainly won't forget the good ones."

Sunday's result was even more surprising as West Ham had already beaten Arsenal twice this season.

"Today, I thought maybe we could have Arsenal's number - but it was far, far from that," Moyes said.

Check out the match report from the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalWest Ham
Related Articles
Mikel Arteta had gut feeling Arsenal would punish West Ham in historic victory
'We went for the kill': Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice lead Arsenal to statement win
Rampant Arsenal hit dreadful West Ham for six in London derby hammering
Show more
Football
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Updated
Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli
Updated
Isaac Romero inspires Sevilla to vital victory over Atletico Madrid
Atalanta extend impressive winning streak with convincing away victory over Genoa
McTominay on the money again as Man Utd seal late win at Aston Villa
Stuttgart keep Champions League charge going in comfortable win against Mainz
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings