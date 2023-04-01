Manchester City chairman Al Mubarak says he has 'strong views' on Premier League charges

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
Reuters
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he has "very strong views" on the alleged financial charges imposed by the Premier League on the club, adding that the seven-time league champions are well-run.

City, who won their first Champions League title just over a week ago, were charged by the Premier League in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

The club was acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008 and are alleged to have breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information, "in particular with respect to its revenue... and its operating costs".

City were also accused of not cooperating with the investigation since it began in December 2018.

"I'll give you my very blunt views, I promise you that. I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be unfortunately very restrained," Al Mubarak said in an interview published by the club.

Al Mubarak expressed his frustration with the situation, saying it detracts from the achievements of the club and that the treble-winners should get more credit for what they have accomplished.

City could face the prospect of losing the three Premier League titles they won from 2009 to 2018 and expulsion from the league.

"It's very frustrating because it takes so much from the great work that's happening at this club and it's happening not just on the football pitch. The football pitch - what these players have achieved this year, the treble, is incredible," Al Mubarak said.

"I hope people focus and judge them for their football, what they're achieving on the pitch and what they're achieving in every competition they're in.

"The club as a whole is well run is very well run. Today, the value of this group is over six billion dollars. We've created so much value - we've brought in world-class investors. Why? Because we have a commercial machine here that is one of the best in the world."

The 48-year-old said he will speak after the matter is resolved.

"Obviously I can't talk about them unfortunately for legal reasons... These are proceedings that take whatever time they take and when we're done, we'll have a conversation," Al Mubarak added.

