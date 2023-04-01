Manchester City come from behind against Luton to claim all three points

Manchester City produced a second-half fightback to end their four-game winless Premier League run with a narrow 2-1 win over newly-promoted Luton Town, who have now lost four of their last five matches.

After enduring a poor spell of form, City came into the contest looking to claim their first league win since November 4.

Although they were unable to call upon the injured Erling Haaland, the Cityzens made a positive start to their first meeting with Luton in 24 years, as Phil Foden forced Thomas Kaminski into early action, before the arriving Bernardo Silva slashed wide from the subsequent rebound.

Rodri, back in the side following a one-match suspension, then threatened with a fierce effort from distance that drew a smart stop from Kaminski.

Having been tested on a couple of occasions, the determined Luton goalkeeper produced his best save of the first period in the 27th minute, diving low to his left to keep out Foden’s driven strike.

Despite offering very little in the final third for the majority of the first period, the Hatters dealt the European champions a massive sucker punch in stoppage time.

Andros Townend’s inswinging cross drifted to the far post for the towering Elijah Adebayo to nod home and spark scenes of jubilation at Kenilworth Road.

After receiving a significant setback before the break, the Premier League trophy holders delivered an emphatic response following Pep Guardiola’s half-time words of wisdom.

Moments after Ruben Dias rattled the woodwork, the visitors stunned their hosts with two goals in three minutes to complete a dramatic turnaround.

First, Bernardo Silva curled a precise strike into the bottom corner, before Jack Grealish slotted home from Julian Alvarez’s low cross to register his 50th senior goal in club football.

With the Hatters unable to carve out an elusive equaliser, City could celebrate a win that extended their unbeaten record in meetings to 10 matches.

While the Cityzens finish the day in fourth place and four points adrift of top spot, Luton are left languishing in the drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

