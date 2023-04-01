Manchester City come from behind to beat West Ham in London and continue winning start

Manchester City come from behind to beat West Ham in London and continue winning start
Manchester City maintained their 100% Premier League record with a gritty 3-1 victory away to West Ham United, ending the Hammers’ unbeaten start to the season in the process.

Only two points separated last season’s Champions Manchester City and West Ham prior to kick off, but there was certainly a bigger gulf in class than that in the early stages.

The Hammers’ goal was living a charmed life, and David Moyes’ side could count themselves fortunate not to have been behind inside ten minutes when Erling Haaland’s effort was cleared off the line before Rúben Dias’ goalward header was spectacularly saved by Alphonse Areola.

Haaland was unusually wasteful in front of goal in the first half, spurning another golden opportunity as City were growing visibly frustrated.

Those misses were made to look even more costly shortly before the break, as James Ward-Prowse continued his fine form since his summer switch to West Ham by heading home Vladimír Coufal’s delivery.

Merely seeing that lead into the interval was a small win for West Ham, who had to survive yet another Haaland scare as the Norwegian saw a second effort of the afternoon cleared off the line.

Key stats from the match
Flashscore

Sharing a joint lead of the Premier League at the break, West Ham probably couldn’t believe their luck, but they were dealt a harsh reality check inside two minutes of the restart when Jérémy Doku opened his City account.

The Belgian weaved his way into the area before excellently curling home to bring Pep Guardiola’s side level.

That goal should have spurred City on but it didn’t have the desired effect, although Julián Álvarez crashing an effort off the woodwork showed just how much of a threat City remained.

And that threat eventually bore fruit for City, who took the lead 15 minutes from time through Bernardo Silva, who latched onto Álvarez’s delicate ball and dinked the ball over Areola to fire the visitors ahead.

It was all rather routine from then on for City, who added the crowning glory in the dying moments when Haaland finally got his goal for the afternoon to round off a second half blitz which cemented City’s position atop of the table.

Player ratings from the match
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Get all of our statistics here.

Mentions
Premier League
