Manchester City fined more than two million pounds for kick-off violations

Manchester City have been fined more than two million pounds by the Premier League for delayed kick-offs and restarts, England's top flight league said on Wednesday.

The Premier League said the club had accepted that it had broken the rules regarding kick-offs and restarts over the past two seasons and had reached a settlement agreement with the league over 22 separate charges.

"Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs," the Premier League said in a statement.

"It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule."

City apologised for the breaches in the sanctions agreement and confirmed that they had reminded the club's players and football management teams of their responsibility to adhere to the rules.

The current sanction is unrelated to City's 115 outstanding charges for alleged breaches of financial rules during the ownership of billionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

City deny any wrongdoing and are contesting those charges. No verdict has been reached in that case.