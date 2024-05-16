Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson out for rest of season with eye injury

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (30) will miss the last two games of the season, including the FA Cup final, due to a small fracture of his eye socket, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Ederson suffered the injury on Tuesday away at Tottenham Hotspur in a collision with defender Cristian Romero in the second half of City's 2-0 win.

The Brazilian needed lengthy treatment on the pitch and looked groggy before manager Pep Guardiola replaced him with Stefan Ortega.

"He has since undergone scans of the affected area that have revealed a small fracture to the right eye socket," City said in a statement.

"The injury will prevent Ederson from playing any further part in the remaining games of the 2023/24 season."

League leaders City host West Ham United on Sunday and victory will guarantee a fourth title in a row before they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25th.