Manchester City reportedly sue Premier League over 'discrimination'

Manchester City have launched legal action against the Premier League in an unprecedented case that centres on what the league champions refer to as "discrimination against Gulf ownership," according to the Times.

The Times say City want to remove the Associated Party Transaction rules.

The measures, which were voted through at a Premier League shareholders’ meeting in February, are aimed at preventing clubs from making large commercial deals with companies that are linked to their owners.

The APT rules state that deals have to be independently assessed and thought to be of fair market value. According to the report, City are of the belief that the regulations are "unlawful."

City are reportedly also unhappy with the League’s voting rules. As things stand, 14 of the 20 clubs need to vote for a proposal in order for it to be adopted, a system City feel plays to “the tyranny of the majority.”

The Times report that an independent tribunal will hear the case next week. It all comes ahead of the hearing on City’s 115 charges of alleged rule-breaking relating to financial fair play, set to take place later this year.

Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title at the end of last season.