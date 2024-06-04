Manchester City reportedly sue Premier League over 'discrimination'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City reportedly sue Premier League over 'discrimination'

Manchester City reportedly sue Premier League over 'discrimination'

Updated
Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title last season
Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title last seasonAFP
Manchester City have launched legal action against the Premier League in an unprecedented case that centres on what the league champions refer to as "discrimination against Gulf ownership," according to the Times.

The Times say City want to remove the Associated Party Transaction rules.

The measures, which were voted through at a Premier League shareholders’ meeting in February, are aimed at preventing clubs from making large commercial deals with companies that are linked to their owners.

The APT rules state that deals have to be independently assessed and thought to be of fair market value. According to the report, City are of the belief that the regulations are "unlawful."

City are reportedly also unhappy with the League’s voting rules. As things stand, 14 of the 20 clubs need to vote for a proposal in order for it to be adopted, a system City feel plays to “the tyranny of the majority.”

The Times report that an independent tribunal will hear the case next week. It all comes ahead of the hearing on City’s 115 charges of alleged rule-breaking relating to financial fair play, set to take place later this year.

Manchester City won their fourth consecutive Premier League title at the end of last season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester City
Related Articles
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne not ruling out big-money Saudi move
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea look to close Osimhen deal as City hunt De Bruyne's successor
Anthony Martial confirms departure from Manchester United after FA Cup triumph
Show more
Football
France captain Mbappe relieved by Real Madrid move but focussed on Euro 2024
Pochettino feels Chelsea showed 'big improvement' during his tenure
Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta takes over as president of Italian champions
Edin Terzic doubts Borussia Dortmund can keep hold of loanee Jadon Sancho
EURO Rewind: Greece pull off the biggest upset in the tournament's history in 2004
Ukraine coach Rebrov eyes defensive improvement ahead of Euro 2024
Mbappe arrival leaves Barcelona fearing Real Madrid domination
Eze singled out by Southgate after impressing in first England start
Most Read
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be number one
Djokovic unsure about French Open quarter-finals after aggravating knee injury
Three second-half goals see dominant England down Bosnia & Herzegovina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings