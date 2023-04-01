Manchester City's injured star Kevin De Bruyne upbeat following surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's injured star Kevin De Bruyne upbeat following surgery
Manchester City's injured star Kevin De Bruyne upbeat following surgery
De Bruyne got injured on the opening day of the Premier League season.
De Bruyne got injured on the opening day of the Premier League season.
Reuters
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (32) has had surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Belgian international came off after 36 minutes of the champions' 3-0 win at promoted Burnley a week ago and City said he could be out for up to four months.

However, on Friday De Bruyne was upbeat about his recovery.

"The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally.

"Now the surgery is done I'm ready to heal my body and get back to work soon," he said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

De Bruyne, who was sidelined for City's UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday, has also limped off in City's Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June.

City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday that the midfielder had suffered a relapse of the same injury.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester City
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Kane makes Bundesliga bow as top Premier League teams set for battle
UEFA Super Cup success does not mask cracks in Manchester City's facade
Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Updated
Aston Villa sign Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray
Football Tracker: Kane opens Bayern account as Friday night action lights up Europe
Updated
Paqueta left out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers amid betting scandal, Neymar in
Nottingham Forest out of the woods with late winner against Sheffield United
King Kane catapults Bayern to win over Bremen in Bundesliga season opener
Inter missing Romelu Lukaku as Serie A season starts, says Simone Inzaghi
Italy name former Napoli boss Spalletti as new coach of men's national team
Updated
Paul Pogba and Juventus try to move beyond injury and scandal ahead of Serie A start
Most Read
Football Tracker: Kane opens Bayern account as Friday night action lights up Europe
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea complete Lavia signing, Liverpool announce Endo
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |