Manchester City's Rodri hoping to return from long-term knee injury this season

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City's Rodri during a press conference
Manchester City's Rodri during a press conferenceCarl Recine / Getty Images via AFP
Manchester City midfielder Rodri (28) is hopeful of featuring for the club again this season.

The Spaniard is said to be out of action until the start of the 2025/26 season.

However, Rodri hopes that he can have some involvement this term, perhaps in the Club World Cup in the summer.

He stated on COPE in Spain: "Yes, yes.

"Plus, seasons are longer now, the Club World Cup finishes on July 13th. I want to have that mental challenge.

"I've already started walking and I'm feeling better than I thought…

"Gavi used to say: 'I need to play football'. At my age you see it differently, you have time to rest and recover well…"

Follow Manchester City's next match with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodrigo HernandezManchester City
