Manchester United announce signing of Netherlands forward Zirkzee

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United announce signing of Netherlands forward Zirkzee

Manchester United announce signing of Netherlands forward Zirkzee

Zirkzee is heading to the Premier League
Zirkzee is heading to the Premier LeagueProfimedia
Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee (23) has joined Manchester United on a five-year contract from Bologna.

The forward excelled last season in Serie A, earning himself a Netherlands call-up for Euro 2024 in the process.

Zirkzee has previously played for Bayern Munich's youth and senior sides before joining Anderlecht on loan and then making a permanent switch to Bologna.

He netted 12 times in all competitions for his club last campaign and has caught the eye of Manchester United, who have sealed his signature.

Upon signing, Zirkzee said: "Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

"I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies.

"It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away."

The new signing's could make his professional debut for United in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday, August 10th.

Mentions
FootballZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedBolognaPremier LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
Arsenal and Man Utd among clubs chasing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee
Veteran defender Jonny Evans signs contract extension with Manchester United
Show more
Football
Colombia just getting started, says coach Lorenzo after Copa América final defeat
Germany's Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football
Updated
'Fine margins' as Gareth Southgate's England miss out on a trophy again
Lionel Messi's teammates come through after skipper goes off injured in Copa América final
Angel Di Maria says winning Copa América final was dream farewell
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
Gor Mahia and Kenya Police seek alternatives after CAF decline to approve Nyayo Stadium
Transfer News LIVE: Zirkzee announced by Manchester United, Juventus interested in Adeyemi
Updated
Harry Kane's trophy wait goes on after more heartbreak for England
Joy in the streets of Argentina after Copa América victory
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
EURO 2024 Tracker: Brilliant Spain win final after late strike downs England
Transfer News LIVE: Zirkzee announced by Manchester United, Juventus interested in Adeyemi
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings