Manchester United announce signing of Netherlands forward Zirkzee

Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee (23) has joined Manchester United on a five-year contract from Bologna.

The forward excelled last season in Serie A, earning himself a Netherlands call-up for Euro 2024 in the process.

Zirkzee has previously played for Bayern Munich's youth and senior sides before joining Anderlecht on loan and then making a permanent switch to Bologna.

He netted 12 times in all competitions for his club last campaign and has caught the eye of Manchester United, who have sealed his signature.

Upon signing, Zirkzee said: "Having had discussions with the manager and the leaders of the club I know how exciting the future is going to be here and I cannot wait to play my part in achieving success for Manchester United.

"I am a player who has always dedicated everything to winning; I’m ready for this next challenge, to go to another level in my career and win more trophies.

"It is a privilege to join such an iconic club. I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away."

The new signing's could make his professional debut for United in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday, August 10th.