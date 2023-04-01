Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta
Hojlund alongside Ten Hag
Hojlund alongside Ten Hag
Manchester United Twitter
Manchester United have signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund (20) from Serie A side Atalanta on a five-year contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media said the player cost 72 million pounds ($92 million).

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player," Hojlund said.

"Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world."

Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign.

He has also been in fine form for Denmark this year, scoring six goals in four appearances for the national team.

United needed a striker having spent the latter half of last season with Wout Weghorst often leading the line, with the Dutchman scoring just two goals in 31 games in all competitions.

Manager Erik ten Hag will hope Hojlund brings goals to Old Trafford but another key part of the Dane's play is his ability to hold the ball up, which could create opportunities for attacking midfielders like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.

"Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform," Manchester United football director John Murtough said.

"Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window.

"This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead."

Hojlund becomes United's third signing of this transfer window after the arrivals of Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

United finished third last season, securing a spot in the Champions League. They also won the League Cup in February.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRasmus HojlundManchester UnitedAtalantaTransfer News
Related Articles
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven
Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before Ten Hag's arrival changed mindset
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Updated
Norway fail to find balance as World Cup journey ends against Japan
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Swiss coach Grings proud of squad's overall performance in Women's World Cup
Bonmati shines as puppet master to fire Spain into World Cup quarters for first time
Japan impress again as they beat Norway and move into the last eight
Updated
Manchester City sign defender Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for £77 million
Updated
Chelsea sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton for £25 million
Italian football clubs lost €3.6 billion during the global pandemic
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol seals move to Man City, Hojlund joins United
Can Sanchez dislodge Kepa to become Chelsea's next number one?
Arsenal in better position than City, says Guardiola ahead of Community Shield
Manchester United complete signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |