Manchester United defender Luke Shaw faces another injury layoff

Shaw is set to be out for a number of months

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw's (28) Premier League season could be over due to a muscle injury that is expected to sideline him for several months, the club said on Wednesday.

Shaw, who missed three months this season due to injury and has played only 15 games across all competitions, limped off during United's 2-1 victory at Luton Town on Sunday.

"Further assessment is still required to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months," United said.

Shaw's injury is a big blow for United who are sixth in the league and chasing a top-four finish. The injury could also impact his chances of playing for England in this year's European Championship.