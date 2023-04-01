Manchester United's Mason Mount out 'until international break' with injury

Mason Mount takes a corner for Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Manchester United's England midfielder Mason Mount (24) will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest due to injury and is expected to be out until next month's international break, United said on Tuesday.

Mount, who started both of United's league games so far this season, picked up an injury in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

"The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month," United said in a statement.

The next international break takes place from September 4th-12th.

United travel to last year's runners-up Arsenal on September 3rd.