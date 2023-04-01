Manchester United sign defender Sergio Reguilon on loan from Spurs

Scores
News
Manchester United sign defender Sergio Reguilon on loan from Spurs
Reguilon has made the move to Manchester
Reuters
Manchester United have signed left back Sergio Reguilon (26) on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, both Premier League clubs announced on Friday.

Reguilon will arrive as a replacement for Luke Shaw, who will be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury last month. Back-up left back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined due to an injury he picked up last season.

"Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success," Reguilon said.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season, I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

Having come up through Real Madrid's academy, Reguilon joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League.

He made over 60 appearances for Spurs in his first two seasons in England, but spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid.

United, with two wins from three league games, travel to face Arsenal on Sunday, with the Gunners sitting one point ahead of them in the table.

Mentions
