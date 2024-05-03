Mark Clattenburg quits role as Nottingham Forest referee analyst

Mark Clattenburg (49) has left his role as a referee analyst at Nottingham Forest after just three months.

The former Premier League referee was appointed as a consultant in February but has been involved in a handful of controversial incidents, including Forest's defeat to Liverpool in March and last month's loss to Everton.

Clattenburg said he has stepped down from his position because it has become "more of a hindrance than help" to the relegation-threatened side.

"This is to announce that I will no longer be providing match analysis services to NFFC," Clattenburg said in a club statement.

"Since February this year, I have been proud to have done so under a consultancy agreement between NFFC and Referee Consultant Ltd.

"I performed my services under the consultancy agreement in good faith, to the best of my abilities and in the hope of using my extensive experience as a match official to help NFFC understand how decisions in relation to key match incidents are made amid the workings of VAR.

"However, it is now clear that the existence and performance of these consultancy services has caused unintended friction between NFFC and other participants, to the extent that it has become more of a hindrance than help to NFFC. It has also led to the unmerited targeting of me, personally, by certain participants and pundits.

"Such reactions and outcomes were not expected and are regrettable, as it is my sincere belief that there is a place for and value in such a role in the modern game.

"I am grateful to NFFC and wish them all the best during the remainder of the season and in the future. It's been an honour."

Clattenburg's first big incident came when he criticised referee Paul Tierney after Darwin Nunez scored Liverpool's winner deep into second-half stoppage time at the City Ground back in March.

He claimed Forest should have been awarded the ball after play was halted during the game for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate while Callum Hudson-Odoi was in possession.

A bigger dispute ensued last month when Forest were beaten by Everton, after which VAR Stuart Attwell was accused of being a Luton fan - the club's rivals towards the bottom of the table - when a series of penalty claims were turned away.

Forest were furious with the officiating in the 2-0 defeat and released an angry statement on X, formerly Twitter afterwards stating: "Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept.

"We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn't change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times."

Clattenburg also slammed the officiating a day later, calling it a "hat-trick of howlers" in a column.