Mauricio Pochettino understands Chelsea fans' frustrations after poor start

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mauricio Pochettino understands Chelsea fans' frustrations after poor start
Mauricio Pochettino understands Chelsea fans' frustrations after poor start
Chelsea's poor form continued with a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday
Chelsea's poor form continued with a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday
Reuters
Mauricio Pochettino understands Chelsea fans' frustrations with their poor start to the season but says his side have been hampered by injuries to more than a dozen players and that he will not change the way they are doing things.

Chelsea's poor form continued with a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Sunday, the second game in a row in which Pochettino's side failed to score after they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Chelsea sit 14th in the Premier League with five points from five games, despite spending around $1 billion in transfer fees since the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club in May 2022.

"I think the fans know if you invest the money that people talk about in the media, there is expectation," Pochettino said after the game. "If you do not win, it is normal that the fans are not happy.

"What I can tell the fans are the circumstances, which we cannot change. There are too many players not available."

Defender Marc Cucurella, forward Noni Madueke and British record signing Moises Caicedo missed Sunday's game, joining a lengthy injury list that includes captain Reece James, Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia.

"We have extraordinary belief but bad luck, because we have 12 injured players, plus then Cucurella, Madueke and Caicedo today," added Pochettino.

"Am I going to cry or complain? No. I need to accept this challenge and keep being positive. We are not going to change the way that we are going to do things."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Valiant Bournemouth hold wasteful Chelsea to stalemate in Premier League
Lack of European football good for injury-hit Chelsea, says manager Pochettino
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Spurs continue Richarlison support, Real Madrid go five wins from five
Updated
Spurs 'family' behind Richarlison, says skipper Heung-min Son
Atletico Madrid's Lemar to undergo surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he could use in-game goalkeeper substitutions
Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run
Spending spree ensures that Asian Champions League spotlight falls on Saudi clubs
Paraguay sack Barros Schelotto after poor start to World Cup qualifiers
Most Read
Luca Brecel denied number one spot after defeat at European Masters
OPINION: Arsenal have a midfield problem that Mikel Arteta needs to sort out quickly
Football Tracker: Spurs continue Richarlison support, Real Madrid go five wins from five
Trossard helps Arsenal overcome tough Everton challenge to continue unbeaten run

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings