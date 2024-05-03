Mauricio Pochettino wants end to 'stupid rumours' over Chelsea future

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are chasing a European spot
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are chasing a European spot
Mauricio Pochettino has pleaded for an end to "stupid rumours" over his Chelsea future after the Blues hauled themselves firmly into Europa League contention with Thursday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Victory at Stamford Bridge lifted the Argentine's side to within three points of sixth-placed Manchester United, which could be a qualifying berth for Europe's secondary competition, with the Conference League a more achievable target.

Pochettino, who signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year last May, has been under intense pressure during an inconsistent season where a young squad have been ravaged by injuries.

But the Chelsea manager was bullish after the win against fifth-placed Tottenham, one of his former clubs.

"(The task) is to prove after all these circumstances (injuries) that we deserve to be here next season," he said. "Who is going to judge me? We need to judge ourselves.

"Enough with this type of rumour. If I have one year more on my contract here, and no one says nothing, suppose I am going be here. (Unless) we finish the season and someone says to me 'Ciao'.

"We don't know at the moment. I have one year more (on my) contract. But enough about stupid rumours. You need to ask the club if they want me to keep going or not, not to write things that have no sense."

Chelsea have responded impressively to last month's 5-0 mauling at Arsenal, where they were accused by fans of lacking fight, recovering from 2-0 down to draw at fourth-placed Aston Villa before the Tottenham game.

The club, who have spent more than £1 billion on new players since 2022, have lost only three times in the league since Christmas Eve and have eight wins from their past 16 games.

"The results and competing is different and I agree that (at the start of the season) we didn't compete well," said Pochettino. "But talking about performances I think we are in the top six for sure."

