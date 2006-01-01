Media creating 'fairy tales and lies' about state of Manchester United, says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag (54) defiantly slammed "fairy tales and lies" about his Manchester United future as the under-fire boss insisted he is not in danger of the sack.

Ten Hag is widely believed to be in a fight to save his job after presiding over United's worst start to a top-flight season since 1989-90.

United are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's visit from Brentford, whose manager Thomas Frank has been linked with replacing the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

Without a victory in their last five games in all competitions, Ten Hag's side have won just twice in seven league matches this term.

Another flop against Brentford will pile further pressure on Ten Hag ahead of a tricky week featuring away games at Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League and West Ham in the Premier League.

But the former Ajax boss is convinced he retains the support of United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his coterie of advisors.

"Noise is only coming from some of you in the media, creating stories and fairy tales, and bringing lies," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.

"I told this before the break. Several journalists probably didn't believe me because I see the reports.

"But internal in the club it's quiet. Of course, we are discussing, that we are unhappy with the position where we are and how we have to turn the corner, what has to happen, so what should be strategy to turn this corner.

"But ultimately we are quiet, we are composed, we stay where we are, we stick to the plan, and we are very convinced we will make it a success."

'A mountain to climb'

United finished a dismal eighth in the Premier League last season, their lowest final position since 1990, triggering a Ratcliffe-led internal review into Ten Hag's position.

But the 54-year-old eventually signed a new contract in a move seen as a show of faith during the close season.

Ten Hag won the League Cup in his first season to end United's six-year trophy drought, then lifted the FA Cup last term in a shock final triumph against Manchester City that is credited with saving his job.

However, the embattled Ten Hag is once again engaged in a struggle to stave off the axe.

United's inconsistent form during his reign shows no signs of improving and he acknowledged the climb back to respectability would not be easy.

"We have to climb a mountain. That is top football and sometimes you have to face challenges. I am sure we will make a success, as we did the last two seasons," he said.

"Underneath I see good things and good stats that confirm we are in a good direction. But of course the ranking is not lying. We are where we are and that is not good enough."

Former Manchester United assistant coach Benni McCarthy added to the scrutiny on Ten Hag recently when he said the players' training ground performances are not replicated during matches.

Ten Hag conceded United have lacked a cutting edge during a run featuring just five goals in seven league games.

"The players did well. We won last season. Sometimes in general the players do perform well. But we have to start scoring," he said.

"In that part we have to improve entering the final third and into the box. Now we have to take the most important step."