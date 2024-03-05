Mikel Arteta delighted with impact of Arsenal's summer signings after another heavy win

Mikel Arteta delighted with impact of Arsenal's summer signings after another heavy win
Reuters
Arsenal's close-season signings have added a new dimension to the squad and are helping their team mates reach a higher level, manager Mikel Arteta (41) said after their 6-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Monday.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, signed from West Ham United and Chelsea in the summer, were among the scorers as Arsenal matched their biggest Premier League away win with a free-scoring display at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal have won their last seven league games and are third with 61 points, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Asked if the players signed in the summer had helped Arsenal hit top gear at the right time, Arteta told reporters: "Yes for sure.

"Obviously picking the right players that could bring something that we didn't have to the squad, and they're certainly doing that and improving every single player, and the mechanisms and culture around the team.

"They are doing that but there's still the most important part of the season ahead and we know that that's the case."

The Spanish manager also provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who did not play the full 90 minutes.

"(Saka) was feeling a bit sick and as well we have Fabio (Vieira) who we have to give minutes," Arteta said.

"It was great opportunity (for us) and then we had a little issue with Gabi Martinelli as well, he had a slight cut on his foot and we have to wait and see how he is."

Arteta added that Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu is "very close" to returning from a calf injury.

Arsenal next host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

No groups and 36 teams: How will the new Champions League format work?

