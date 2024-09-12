Mikel Arteta signs new deal to remain as Arsenal manager until 2027

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (42) has signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay with the Gunners until 2027.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal in 2019 and was heading into the final year of his deal before agreeing new terms ahead of the north London derby on Sunday, September 15th.

Sporting Director Edu said: “We are really happy that Mikel has signed a new long-term contract. It’s a very positive and proud moment for everyone at the club and an important part of what we’re all working towards.

“Mikel has shown his qualities since the very first day he joined us, not only as a football manager, but as a person with wonderful values. We have a strong belief in what we are doing and what we want to achieve together. Mikel’s new contract gives us stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights.”

Arteta has ushered in a new age of success at the Emirates, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield during his tenure and finishing second in back-to-back Premier League seasons.

His side have been the closest challengers to Manchester City over the past two years and are gearing up for another title battle in the 2024/25 season.

“I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next. I’m proud to be where I am and have the relationships that I have with everyone at the club," Arteta said.

“I feel extremely lucky to work every single day with good people and the ambition we have here. I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than what we’ve already done together.

“Together with the players and everyone at the club, we are looking forward to the coming years, with our supporters, who have emotionally transformed the club and the team.

"Our supporters have transformed individuals and we are different now. You can tell that we are different and for me, that is down to them. We look forward to continuing the journey together.”

The Gunners have enjoyed a solid start to the current campaign, with two wins and a draw from their opening three fixtures.

Arsenal are next in action against rivals Tottenham Hotspur before a trip to Atalanta in the Champions League and a visit to City the following weekend.