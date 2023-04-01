More to still come from newly promoted Burnley, says manager Vincent Kompany

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said his promoted side can compete with a host of other clubs in England's top flight after they picked up their first point since returning to the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Burnley, who also had a goal ruled out for handball, had not played to their full potential in any of their four games so far, added Kompany.

"You have to fight for every point in this league, but there are a range of teams we can compete with from what I have observed in the four games," he said.

"We have not had a complete performance yet, but today was at least even and depending on which side of the fence you sit, you feel you deserved the win.

"If we can keep improving, our team has so much progress to go and that is the exciting part. In the future there is room for much further improvement."

Burnley, who lost their first three matches, all at home, are second from bottom in the league and next host Manchester United on Saturday.