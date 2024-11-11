Advertisement
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's up for the challenge

New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's up for the challenge

Reuters
Man United are 13th in the Premier League
Man United are 13th in the Premier LeagueAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff
New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim (39) said he is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task he faces when he moves to England from Portugal but he is looking forward to the challenge.

The Premier League club announced Amorim's appointment earlier this month, with the Portuguese coach set to arrive from Sporting on Monday on a contract until June 2027.

Amorim, who replaces sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag at United, marked his final game as coach of Sporting with a 4-2 comeback victory at Braga on Sunday.

"I feel ready for the new challenge," he told reporters after the match.

"I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult. I'm at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow."

Considered one of Europe's brightest young managers, Amorim's first match is slated for November 24 at promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

United are 13th in the league on 15 points from 11 matches, four points adrift of Chelsea in third. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has guided the side to three wins and a draw in all competitions since Ten Hag was fired on October 28.

"I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, but there are other places with different exposure and pressure ... It's been a fantastic adventure," said Amorim, who has won the Primeira Liga twice with Sporting.

"I apologise for this mid-season decision, but I felt it was my time and my way."

Premier League, Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon
