New signings off the mark as lethal Newcastle hammer Aston Villa

Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring his first Newcastle goal
Harvey Barnes celebrates scoring his first Newcastle goal
AFP
A debut goal for Sandro Tonali and a brace for Alexander Isak helped Newcastle United to an emphatic 5-1 victory against Aston Villa in their opening fixture of the 2023/24 season – a result which extended their unbeaten home run against the Villans to 16 matches.

Both sides had spent big in the transfer market ahead of their upcoming European campaigns, and it turned out to be a remarkable start for the debutants as they exchanged goals within a frenzied first 15 minutes.

Just six of those had passed when Anthony Gordon’s cross was turned in by high-profile new midfielder Tonali, who stormed in front of Lucas Digne and slid the ball past Emiliano Martínez for a dream start to his Newcastle career.

Tonali opened his account for Newcastle
AFP

Not to be outdone, Villa’s own new boy wasted no time in striking back. Digne’s cross was flicked on by Ollie Watkins, and Moussa Diaby reacted first to half-volley it past a helpless Nick Pope.

Newcastle had dominated the opening stages, and they deservedly restored the advantage as quickly as they had relinquished it.

Tonali’s sweeping ball over the defence found Sven Botman, who slid to turn it back across goal and into the path of Isak, with the Swede slotting confidently under Martínez.

Isak celebrates his side's third goal
AFP

A heartbreaking injury to Tyrone Mings put a stop to the early chaos, and the visitors had the better of the chances for the remainder of the half, including misses from both Watkins and Diaby.

Howe made sure that his side’s concentration was restored during the HT break, and Newcastle came out of the tunnel in the same way that they had begun the first half.

Forwards hassled the Villa defence, and Isak was there to pounce on Ezri Konsa’s error and chip the ball over both Martínez and Pau Torres, doubling his side’s lead. Isak would have completed the hat-trick seconds later if not for the efforts of the Villa keeper.

Match stats
Flashscore

Ensuing missed chances for Villa were thoroughly punished, as Callum Wilson added a fourth following a defence-splitting Tonali pass, and Harvey Barnes put the result beyond all doubt after he broke away during stoppage-time.

Howe had admitted before the game that this matchup could set the tone for Newcastle’s season, and he will be delighted that they were able to see out the result with such style and composure.

As with Newcastle, Villa fans look forward to a first European campaign for more than ten years, and many will still be optimistic about the season ahead.

Player ratings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballAston VillaNewcastle UtdPremier League
