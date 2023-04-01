New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24

Clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season
Flashscore / Twitter
It's that magical time of year once more as clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season.

From the eye-popping design work to the awkward photoshoot poses and eye-watering sponsorship logos in between, Flashscore has got you covered as the latest confirmed football kits drop across teams from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and more.

Keep checking back for updates as more jerseys are released in time for the 2023/24 season.

Premier League 2023/24 kits

Arsenal

Arsenal 23/24 kit
Twitter

The Gunners keep things relatively simple for their new home kit, adding a tidy, jagged, lightning-esque trim to suit the speedsters in their squad.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 23/24 kit
Twitter

Palace are celebrating 10 consecutive seasons in the Premier League with a polished half-and-half shirt.

Liverpool

Liverpool 23/24 kit
Twitter

The Reds may have struggled this past season but they make an early move for the title of 'best new kit' with their retro-feeling home jersey, complete with a stylish white round neck detail. A very solid effort indeed.

Manchester City

Manchester City 23/24 kit
Twitter

Manchester City hark back to their 90s football shirt couture, opting for an old-school v-neck approach and a faded imprint running down their new home shirts.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur 23/24 kit
Twitter

Spurs and Nike haven't always been a match made in heaven during their partnership but the latest number - while simple - still feels fresh with its subtle patterns "inspired by the vibrant music scene and streetwear culture in N17". The club have opted for all-white with the shorts and socks too, and have been sure to plaster Harry Kane front and centre in the promotional shots.

European 2023/24 kits

AC Milan

AC Milan 23/24 kit
Twitter

Feeling the pressure of crafting a catwalk-worthy shirt befitting such a beautiful man as Olivier Giroud, Milan and Puma have revealed a nice little number for next year, albeit while looking like they may have been run over on the way to the game.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 23/24 kit
Twitter

Bayern Munich have broken the mould this time around, opting for a predominantly white shirt with red sleeves, rather than the dominant rouge shades the club traditionally dons.

Benfica

Benfica 23/24 kit
Twitter

Benfica keep things tidy again this season with a smart, simple design.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund 23/24 kit
Twitter

Kings of the kit for many football shirt lovers, Dortmund don't disappoint with another eye-catching design from the black and yellow. It features a design based on a map of the city.

Juventus

Juventus 23/24 kit
Twitter

They may be haemorrhaging points and pride this year but that hasn't stopped the Old Lady from sprucing their shirts up with a tint of winning gold around the edges for next season.

Porto

Porto 23/24 kit
Twitter

Porto's famous blue and white stripes are complemented with details on the cuffs as well as a nice special badge within the neckline to commemorate the club's 130th anniversary.

PSG

PSG 23/24 kit
Twitter

Moody shots complement French champions Paris Saint-Germain's new jerseys, who keep it smart and simple in what will no doubt continue to be one of the most sought-after streetwear-worthy football shirts.

Rangers

Rangers kit 23/24
Twitter

The blue side of Glasgow opts for something of a 70's-style vintage, with thin tonal stripes adding a touch of the old school to their offering for next season.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig 23/24 kit
Twitter

Leipzig crack the chevron stripes out for their latest Red Bull advertisement shirts - but the kit is definitely made by Nike and not Hummel.

Sporting CP

Sporting CP 23/24 kit
Twitter

A lovely, simple, no-thrills hooped design works well for Sporting's latest effort.

