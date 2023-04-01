New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24

Flashscore / Arsenal Twitter
It's that magical time of year once more as clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season.

From the eye-popping design work to the awkward photoshoot poses and eye-watering sponsorship logos in between, Flashscore has got you covered as the latest confirmed football kits drop across teams from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and more.

Keep checking back for updates as more jerseys are released in time for the 2023/24 season.

Premier League 2023/24 kits

Arsenal

Arsenal 23/24 kit
Twitter

The Gunners keep things relatively simple for their new home kit, adding a tidy, jagged, lightning-esque trim to suit the speedsters in their squad.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 23/24 kit
Twitter

Palace are celebrating 10 consecutive seasons in the Premier League with a polished half-and-half shirt.

Liverpool

Liverpool 23/24 kit
Twitter

The Reds may have struggled this past season but they make an early move for the title of 'best new kit' with their retro-feeling home jersey, complete with a stylish white round neck detail. A very solid effort indeed.

Manchester City

Manchester City 23/24 kit
Twitter

Manchester City hark back to their 90s football shirt couture, opting for an old-school v-neck approach and a faded imprint running down their new home shirts.

 

European 2023/24 kits

AC Milan

AC Milan 23/24 kit
Twitter

Feeling the pressure of crafting a catwalk-worthy shirt befitting such a beautiful man as Olivier Giroud, Milan and Puma have revealed a nice little number for next year, albeit while looking like they may have been run over on the way to the game.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 23/24 kit
Twitter

Bayern Munich have broken the mould this time around, opting for a predominantly white shirt with red sleeves, rather than the dominant rouge shades the club traditionally dons.

Benfica

Benfica 23/24 kit
Twitter

Benfica keep things tidy again this season with a smart, simple design.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund 23/24 kit
Twitter

Kings of the kit for many football shirt lovers, Dortmund don't disappoint with another eye-catching design from the black and yellow. It features a design based on a map of the city.

Juventus

Juventus 23/24 kit
Twitter

They may be haemorrhaging points and pride this year but that hasn't stopped the Old Lady from sprucing their shirts up with a tint of winning gold around the edges for next season.

PSG

PSG 23/24 kit
Twitter

Moody shots complement French champions Paris Saint-Germain's new jerseys, who keep it smart and simple in what will no doubt continue to be one of the most sought-after streetwear-worthy football shirts.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig 23/24 kit
Twitter

Leipzig crack the chevron stripes out for their latest Red Bull advertisement shirts - but the kit is definitely made by Nike and not Hummel.

Sporting CP

Sporting CP 23/24 kit
Twitter

A lovely, simple, no-thrills hooped design works well for Sporting's latest effort.

