Newcastle and Luton share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at St. James’ Park

Newcastle United and Luton Town shared the spoils in an epic 4-4 draw at St. James’ Park, as the Hatters went a third successive match unbeaten on the road in the top flight for the first time since 1988.

With both sides registering impressive victories in midweek, confidence levels were always going to be high, and it was the hosts who came flying out the blocks with a breakthrough inside seven minutes.

Lewis Miley started the move with a pinpoint pass to Kieran Trippier, and the full-back’s accurate cut-back was swept home by Sean Longstaff.

Undeterred, Luton responded in impressive fashion, and found a deserved leveller through Gabriel Osho, with the defender converting from close range after good work by Carlton Morris.

The two sides were level for just two minutes, however, as Newcastle immediately restored their lead.

Anthony Gordon’s initial strike was thwarted by Thomas Kaminski, but Longstaff was again on hand to clinically dispatch the rebound for his first-ever PL brace.

The Magpies looked to cement their advantage with half time approaching, but Luton showed their powers of recovery with a second equaliser, as Ross Barkley tucked home after Martin Dubravka could only parry Alfie Doughty’s effort.

Key stats from the draw Flashscore

The Hatters carried the momentum that goal created into the early stages of the second half, and they were given a golden opportunity to take the lead when VAR ruled Dan Burn had pulled back Chiedozie Ogbene in the box.

Morris assumed the responsibility from the spot, and the striker sent Dubravka the wrong way to put the visitors ahead.

Stunned by Luton’s comeback, Newcastle found themselves further behind three minutes later, as Elijah Adebayo swept home from Barkley’s pass for his ninth league goal of the season.

The breathless nature of the contest continued into the final 25 minutes, and the hosts found two goals in the space of six minutes to remarkably level the scores.

First, Trippier found the net with a powerful first-time strike before substitute Harvey Barnes reacted fastest in the box to drill a well-taken finish into the bottom corner.

That set up a fascinating finale, but despite a couple of late half-chances, a winning goal ultimately proved a step too far for either side.

The result extends the hosts’ unbeaten head-to-head home record over their opponents to 22 matches (W16, D6), while Luton remain a point clear of the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ross Barkley (Luton)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

