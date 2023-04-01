Newcastle and Luton share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at St. James’ Park

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Newcastle and Luton share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at St. James’ Park
Newcastle and Luton share the spoils in eight-goal thriller at St. James’ Park
Luton have found their scoring boots
Luton have found their scoring boots
Profimedia
Newcastle United and Luton Town shared the spoils in an epic 4-4 draw at St. James’ Park, as the Hatters went a third successive match unbeaten on the road in the top flight for the first time since 1988.

With both sides registering impressive victories in midweek, confidence levels were always going to be high, and it was the hosts who came flying out the blocks with a breakthrough inside seven minutes.

Lewis Miley started the move with a pinpoint pass to Kieran Trippier, and the full-back’s accurate cut-back was swept home by Sean Longstaff.

Undeterred, Luton responded in impressive fashion, and found a deserved leveller through Gabriel Osho, with the defender converting from close range after good work by Carlton Morris.

The two sides were level for just two minutes, however, as Newcastle immediately restored their lead.

Anthony Gordon’s initial strike was thwarted by Thomas Kaminski, but Longstaff was again on hand to clinically dispatch the rebound for his first-ever PL brace.

The Magpies looked to cement their advantage with half time approaching, but Luton showed their powers of recovery with a second equaliser, as Ross Barkley tucked home after Martin Dubravka could only parry Alfie Doughty’s effort.

Key stats from the draw
Flashscore

The Hatters carried the momentum that goal created into the early stages of the second half, and they were given a golden opportunity to take the lead when VAR ruled Dan Burn had pulled back Chiedozie Ogbene in the box.

Morris assumed the responsibility from the spot, and the striker sent Dubravka the wrong way to put the visitors ahead.

Stunned by Luton’s comeback, Newcastle found themselves further behind three minutes later, as Elijah Adebayo swept home from Barkley’s pass for his ninth league goal of the season.

The breathless nature of the contest continued into the final 25 minutes, and the hosts found two goals in the space of six minutes to remarkably level the scores.

First, Trippier found the net with a powerful first-time strike before substitute Harvey Barnes reacted fastest in the box to drill a well-taken finish into the bottom corner.

That set up a fascinating finale, but despite a couple of late half-chances, a winning goal ultimately proved a step too far for either side.

The result extends the hosts’ unbeaten head-to-head home record over their opponents to 22 matches (W16, D6), while Luton remain a point clear of the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ross Barkley (Luton)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Other results in the Premier League:

Brighton 4 Crystal Palace 1

Burnley 2 Fulham 2

Everton 2 Tottenham 2

Mentions
FootballNewcastle UtdLutonPremier League
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Injuries and AFCON cause issues for Chelsea and Fulham
Man City ready to pounce while Tottenham target top four at Man Utd
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Ivory Coast down to 10-men versus Mali, AC Milan win thriller
Updated
Qatar edge Uzbekistan on penalties to set up Asian Cup semi-final with Iran
Ghalenoei slams Iran media critics after sealing Asian Cup semi-final spot
Bayern come back to beat Gladbach and keep pressure on Bayer in Bundesliga
Tella double sees Bayer Leverkusen continue incredible run against Darmstadt
Iran eliminate Japan from Asian Cup after Jahanbakhsh nets late penalty
Updated
Real's Rudiger doubtful for Madrid derby, Ancelotti to make late decision
Branthwaite rescues point for Everton against Spurs at Goodison
OPINION: Why Emile Smith Rowe could be the January surprise Arsenal needed
Most Read
Football Tracker: Ivory Coast down to 10-men versus Mali, AC Milan win thriller
Son guides South Korea to Asian Cup semis with extra-time winner against Australia
Former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves set for rape trial in Spain
Lookman scores again as Nigeria edge past Angola into AFCON semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings