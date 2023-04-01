Newcastle get back on track in Premier League with resounding victory over Aston Villa

Newcastle avoided a fifth consecutive league defeat
Newcastle avoided a fifth consecutive league defeat
AFP
Newcastle United ended Aston Villa’s 17-match unbeaten Premier League run on home soil after a first-half brace from Fabian Schar (32) helped the Magpies to an impressive 3-1 victory.

Fresh from a morale-boosting FA Cup victory at Fulham on Saturday, Newcastle travelled to the West Midlands looking to avoid a fifth consecutive league defeat for the first time since 2021.

The early signs were promising for Eddie Howe’s men, with the visitors dominating possession against their high-flying opponents.

However, clear-cut chances came at a premium, as Anthony Gordon saw a close-range effort smartly saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Undeterred, Newcastle continued to probe for an opener, and their positive start was duly rewarded with two goals in the space of four minutes.

First, Kieran Trippier’s inviting corner was swept into the bottom corner by Schar, before the centre-back doubled his tally just moments later with a simple finish after Gordon’s initial effort crashed off the bar.

The hosts looked to regain some semblance of composure before half time, and came close to halving the deficit, only for John McGinn to head over from inside the six-yard box.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

Having lost just one of their last 10 top-flight encounters (W6, D3), Villa knew a positive response was needed in the early stages of the second half.

However, it was the visitors who extended their lead within seven minutes of the restart, when Miguel Almiron’s low delivery was tucked home by Jacob Murphy, via an unfortunate touch from Alex Moreno.

Determined to add a touch of respectability to the scoreline, the hosts pulled one back with 19 minutes remaining, as Ollie Watkins converted from Leon Bailey’s cut-back to score his 50th Premier League goal.

That strike set up a fascinating final quarter-hour, with Villa throwing everyone forward in pursuit of a dramatic late comeback.

However, despite the Villans’ best efforts, the Newcastle defence ultimately held firm to earn their first league win since mid-December.

The hosts meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back against Sheffield United on Saturday after tasting defeat on home soil for the first time in the PL since February 2023.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

See all of the stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNewcastle UtdAston Villa
