Newcastle manager Eddie Howe still sees room for improvement following 8-0 win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe still sees room for improvement following 8-0 win
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe still sees room for improvement following 8-0 win
Howe thinks his team can be even better
Howe thinks his team can be even better
Reuters
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said Sunday's 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United showed his team's motivation and mentality are spot on, though he still saw some room for improvement in their performance.

Sean Longstaff put Newcastle ahead on 21 minutes and they were 7-0 up with 15 minutes remaining, with substitute Alexander Isak completing the rout for the visitors, who were coming into the game after a tough 0-0 draw at AC Milan in the Champions League.

Newcastle became the first team in Premier League history to have eight different scorers in one game and it was their biggest away win in the league. It also matched their record league victory, an 8-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday in 1999.

"It was very good. I don't know whether it was the complete performance, we are always looking to find things to improve... I'm delighted with the players," he said.

"We started really well and got the goal early. That settled us down and we played some really good football after that. It shows you that the players were very motivated for the game. They were hungry for goals and for success.

"I do think we've got a really motivated group. I see really good character traits through the whole squad. It's a long season for us, we've got a lot of challenges to come but certainly the last week has been a return to form for us."

Newcastle, who finished fourth last season, are eighth on nine points after six games in the current campaign, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Superb Newcastle score eight past poor Sheffield United in mauling
Fantasy Premier League: Will Gameweek Six seen an upturn in points for FPL players?
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Show more
Football
Darwin Nunez has taken 'massive steps' forward this season, says Jurgen Klopp
Ajax crisis deepens as club parts ways with Director of Football Sven Mislintat
Ex-Barca trio absent as Inter Miami labour to draw against Orlando City
Tottenham leaving the' Spursy' tag behind, says James Maddison
Atletico pick up huge win against arch rival Real Madrid as Morata nets brace
Football Tracker: Morata scores brace as Atleti beat Real, Roma draw with Torino
Updated
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Updated
Ramos nets brace as PSG dominate old rivals Marseille in Le Classique
Victor Osimben misses crucial spot kick as Napoli draw blank against Bologna
Most Read
Ajax match with Feyenoord abandoned after flares lobbed on pitch
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Football Tracker: Morata scores brace as Atleti beat Real, Roma draw with Torino
Odegaard v Maddison: How midfield metronomes could swing the North London derby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings