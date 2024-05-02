Newcastle's Tonali handed suspended ban for breaching FA betting rules

  4. Newcastle's Tonali handed suspended ban for breaching FA betting rules
Tonali will return next season
Sandro Tonali (23) has been handed a two-month ban for breaching the English FA's betting rules, but it has been suspended for the 2024/25 season meaning he remains set to return in August.

Tonali can take a deep breath. After the 10-month suspension handed down by the Italian FA for breaking sports betting rules, the Newcastle midfielder has received another punishment for a similar offence in England, but the FA have decided to be more lenient.

The two-month punishment is a suspended sentence and will only be applied if the player makes the same mistake again during the 2024/25 season. This means that Tonali will be allowed to return on 27 August 2024, when his current suspension which began on October 27 2023 ends.

He was also fined £20,000 (around 23,000 euros) and given a warning by the FA for his behaviour.

The player is currently undergoing a rehabilitation programme for the problem. He is also training with his teammates with a view to next season.

A Brescia graduate, Tonali was signed by Newcastle this summer from AC Milan for 64 million euros. He played 12 games for the Magpies, with whom he has a contract until 2028.

