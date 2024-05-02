Newcastle's Tonali handed suspended ban for breaching FA betting rules

Sandro Tonali (23) has been handed a two-month ban for breaching the English FA's betting rules, but it has been suspended for the 2024/25 season meaning he remains set to return in August.

Tonali can take a deep breath. After the 10-month suspension handed down by the Italian FA for breaking sports betting rules, the Newcastle midfielder has received another punishment for a similar offence in England, but the FA have decided to be more lenient.

The two-month punishment is a suspended sentence and will only be applied if the player makes the same mistake again during the 2024/25 season. This means that Tonali will be allowed to return on 27 August 2024, when his current suspension which began on October 27 2023 ends.

He was also fined £20,000 (around 23,000 euros) and given a warning by the FA for his behaviour.

The player is currently undergoing a rehabilitation programme for the problem. He is also training with his teammates with a view to next season.

A Brescia graduate, Tonali was signed by Newcastle this summer from AC Milan for 64 million euros. He played 12 games for the Magpies, with whom he has a contract until 2028.