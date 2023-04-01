Nketiah stars as Arsenal ease to comfortable win over Sheffield United

Nketiah stars as Arsenal ease to comfortable win over Sheffield United
Eddie Nketiah celebrates after scoring his hat-trick against Sheffield United
Arsenal cruised to a 5-0 victory against winless Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium, ensuring the Gunners remain unbeaten in the Premier League this campaign.

Unbeaten in 36 home league fixtures against newly-promoted sides heading into this game (W31, D5), Arsenal fans had plenty of reason for optimism.

The Gunners predictably started on the front foot, and after some patient probing, they broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with the game’s first shot on target.

A precise ball into the box from Declan Rice found Eddie Nketiah - who in Gabriel Jesus’ injury-enforced absence - produced a delicate touch and finish for his third league goal of the campaign.

The Gunners weren’t able to double their lead before half-time but remained firmly in control, especially when considering Sheffield United’s record-equalling poor start to the PL campaign (D1, L8).

Any Arsenal doubts were swiftly dealt with after the break when Nketiah added a second, pouncing on a loose ball after Wes Foderingham had failed to properly deal with a corner delivery.

However, Nketiah had saved his best until last, smashing a long-range effort into the top corner for his first PL hat-trick and effectively ending the game as a contest with over half an hour remaining.

The remainder of the game was played out at a casual pace, with Fabio Vieira adding another from the spot before substitute Takehiro Tomiyasu netted his first Arsenal goal on his 50th Premier League appearance.

A comfortable win sees Arsenal climb to second in the standings, two points behind North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s dismal season goes from bad to worse, suffering a ninth defeat of the campaign and adding to a poor H2H record of just two wins in 20 league games.

Match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)

