Noni Madueke urges Chelsea to go all out in bid for European football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Noni Madueke urges Chelsea to go all out in bid for European football
Noni Madueke urges Chelsea to go all out in bid for European football
Chelsea's Noni Madueke
Chelsea's Noni MaduekeAFP
Chelsea need to focus on what they can control and win their last three games of the Premier League season to put themselves in the best position to qualify for Europe next season, winger Noni Madueke (22) said after their 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United.

Chelsea's win on Sunday lifted them to seventh in the league standings with 54 points, overtaking Manchester United, who play later on Monday. The London club are two points behind Newcastle United in sixth place.

Mauricio Pochettino's side next travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Brighton & Hove Albion on May 15th, before ending their season at home to Bournemouth on May 19th.

"Of course we have a chance. If we win all our games we'll see how the chips fall, but we've got to focus on the last three games. There are two tough away games coming up. We'll be taking them very seriously," Madueke told the BBC.

"When you play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, you have to play in Europe all the time. It's been a disappointment this season that we weren't participating in any of those competitions, however we have a great chance to do so next year and we have to go and get it.

"We're going to do our utmost to finish as high as possible to qualify for European competition for next season. We know what we can do now. So for the rest of the season we'll put everything into it and go again."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMadueke NoniChelseaWest Ham
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Haaland on a mission and no rest for Havertz
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea take 'massive step' after stop-start season
Show more
Football
Elated Sporting fans celebrate to the early hours as club win Portuguese title
Ten Hag expects Fernandes to stay at Manchester United next season
EXCLUSIVE: Chairman Nivaton confident Shabana will survive Premier League relegation fight
European football talking points: PSV and Real Madrid win titles, Metz facing relegation
Sporting win Portuguese league after fellow Lisbon giants Benfica stumble
Allegri admits regrets as Juventus slump continues with draw against Roma
Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Updated
Most Read
Kyren Wilson holds World Championship final lead but Jak Jones stages fightback
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Iga Swiatek finds Rafael Nadal inspiration to win 'crazy' Madrid Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings