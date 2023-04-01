Nuno Espirito Santo 'concerned' over Forest's alleged Premier League breaches

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Nuno Espirito Santo 'concerned' over Forest's alleged Premier League breaches
Nuno Espirito Santo 'concerned' over Forest's alleged Premier League breaches
Nuno 'concerned' over Forest's alleged financial breaches
Nuno 'concerned' over Forest's alleged financial breaches
Profimedia
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted on Tuesday he is "concerned" about the club's alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Premier League issued a statement on Monday which said Forest and Everton admitted they had breached profitability and sustainability rules after incurring losses above the permitted threshold for the period up to the 2022-23 season.

Everton had already been docked 10 points earlier this season for financial misconduct in the biggest points sanction in Premier League history.

Both Forest and Everton have 14 days to respond before a hearing by an independent commission that must conclude within 12 weeks.

With Forest just four points above the bottom three, a points penalty would be damaging to their bid to avoid relegation.

Nuno acknowledged Forest face an anxious wait to discover their fate as he tries to focus on Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay at third-tier Blackpool.

"We are all concerned at the club, but me as a coach there's nothing I have to think of, or to deal with that," Nuno told reporters.

"My job is clear, to prepare the team. We have a match tomorrow and that's what we are focused on."

Nuno, who replaced the sacked Steve Cooper as Forest boss on December 20th, did not confirm whether he knew the club would be facing action from the Premier League before taking on the job.

"All the meetings and conversations we had were private," he said. "I understand that this is the news, but at the same time it's not my concern.

"I have to focus and wait. Everyone has to wait on the decision to come. And when the decision comes we are here to deal with that.

"My job is to work, work, work. After work I work even more. This is what I am thinking about."

Nuno has told his players to concentrate on the Blackpool tie as the former Tottenham boss insisted the alleged breaches did not affect his plans to strengthen his squad in the transfer window.

"It doesn't change anything. We have to continue our work. The balance of the squad is important and we have to organise the squad," he said.

"The idea is to improve. It's not easy, especially in this window, but we are working on that. Trying to find the best way for the squad to go through the rest of the season. We are working every day on that."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamEverton
Related Articles
Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaching Premier League's financial rules
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Show more
Football
Saudi Arabia leave it late to beat Oman in Asian Cup, Thailand down Kyrgyzstan
There were mistakes but Everton took steps to do the right thing, says Dyche
Last-gasp Namibia stun Tunisia to snatch first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
Updated
Premier League reveal hearing date set for Manchester City's financial rule breach charges
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
Lower league clubs won't scrap FA Cup replays without compensation
Sarina Wiegman finds 'home away from home' in England job and believes team can grow more
'Even worse' Super League is neither open nor fair, says LaLiga president
Bertrand Traore's late penalty guides Burkina Faso to victory over Mauritania
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings